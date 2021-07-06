Clark Robertson suffered injury problems during three seasons at Rotherham - but Danny Cowley has the solution. Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSport

The highly-regarded central defender’s availability was massively impacted while at Rotherham.

Robertson made 67 appearances across three seasons for the Millers before last month joining Pompey on a free transfer.

It represented a frustrating period for the Scot, who underwent stomach surgery, fractured his foot twice and also endured hamstring setbacks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cowley is confident the Blues possess the solution for keeping the former Aberdeen man out of their treatment room.

He told The News: ‘That’s the challenge with Clark, that’s what we are aiming to do.

‘He had a really good playing history at Aberdeen and Blackpool, but played less regularly at Rotherham – and we believe there are things we can do.

‘If you look at my managerial career, I have always taken one or two that maybe have had chequered injury histories.

‘Neal Eardley would have played eight games in four years. A Welsh international who played in the Premier League for Blackpool and later joined Birmingham, but it was injury after injury.

‘We looked at him, felt we could change a couple of bits which would help him and he ended up playing 140 games in three years at Lincoln.

‘He was brilliant for us, an incredible signing, and we will always take calculated decisions.

‘My best friend is Ross Poynton, a doctor and physio who treats players and sportsmen across Europe and the world.

‘I was best man at his wedding, he was best man at my wedding. We were born 20 days apart, our parents are friends and we have known each other from day dot.

‘He has worked with us as a consultant since Concord Rangers, we would never be where we are today without his input.

‘Ross will look at them and see what they are susceptible to. If you put this and this into a conditioning programme then you can resolve this and this issue.

‘He knows exactly what injuries they may get.’

Robertson has previously turned out for Blackpool and Aberdeen, while two of his three seasons at Rotherham were spent in the Championship.

Now Cowley wants to ensure Pompey get more games out of the talented 27-year-old.

He added: ‘Clark had a thorough medical here and then went to Essex to do a medical there, using a functional movement screen, where we watched him move.

‘We know there’s a bit of stiffness in the ankle joints, which puts more pressure on the knee joint and hip joint.

‘So we’ve got to do lots of ankle mobility work, lots of proprioceptive work, lots of landing work, so we can ensure he doesn’t get the knee and hips problem which might yet come.

‘It would be easier if you could train everybody the same, but you have to train them intelligently and differently.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.