The Blues boss also said the Welsh international midfielder’s replacement in the starting XI – Ryan Tunnicliffe – came off near the end of the first half with a hamstring injury that’s related to the nerves.

That’s good news, according to Cowley.

Substitute Joe Morrell replaced Shaun Williams on 78 minutes against Bolton. Picture: Joe Pepler

But the Blues will know more and how long the former Luton man will be out for in the next 24 hours and following a scan.

At present, it means that Pompey are keeping a close eye on two of their midfield regulars, with Louis Thompson – who replaced Tunnicliffe on 39 minutes – and Miguel Azeez on standby if needs be.

However, Cowley was cautiously optimistic on both fronts, adding that Morrell’s – who came on for fellow midfielder Shaun Tunnicliffe with 12 minutes remaining against Bolton – issue is one that’s under control.

Speaking to BBC Solent about the his complaint, the Blues head coach explained: ‘Joe's just got a little bit of a tight groin.

‘We’ve got a three-game week and he can probably only play in one of the first two games.

‘So, yeah, that was the thinking really.

‘It just gives him a little more time to settle.

‘In an ideal world, I wouldn't have brought him on (today) but obviously after losing Tunni we needed him and he came on and he did a good job for the team.’

On Tunnicliffe, Cowley added: 'It looks neural nerve-ralted), we think, which is better than being soft tissue.