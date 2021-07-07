Mason Mount is expected to line up for England tonight in their European Championship semi-final against Denmark. Picture: Pool/Getty Images

The Blues head coach made the vow as the one-time Pompey youngster and former season-ticket holder prepares to line up for England in their highly-anticipated European Championship semi-final against Denmark tonight.

Chelsea midfielder Mount has established himself as a key player in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions set-up, starting three of their five games to date in the tournament.

The 22-year-old now has 19 caps to his name, after being handed in England debut against Bulgaria in 2019.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the 2021 Champions League winner’s ability was first spotted on the south coast, with the Purbrook-born ace lining up for the Blues before being snapped up by the Stamford Bridge outfit at the age of six.

Despite a long history of developing outstanding youngsters, allowing such a precocious talent to slip through their fingers will no doubt still rankle with those associated with Pompey.

And it’s understandable Cowley doesn’t want history to repeat itself on his watch as he vowed to take an active interest in what kids from these parts had to offer – no matter the level.

Asked about Mount, the Blues head coach told The News: ‘Do you know what, it (Mount’s progress and current standing) shows you that anything is possible and no doubt there are thousands of young children in Portsmouth that are trying to become the next Mason Mount

‘What’s great for us now is our children are living here, they had their second day at school on Monday, and they are going to be out playing some grassroots football.

‘So I get to go out there and see some Portsmouth kids play.

‘If I can find the next Mason Mount, I can promise you he won’t be leaving Pompey!’

Cowley added he was a huge admirer of Mount and fully understood why both England and Chelsea rate him so highly.

He said: ‘I think England have been brilliant this summer - and Mason has been incredible.

‘It is always great when your most talented player works as hard as he does and he has unbelievable talent.

‘He is a manager’s player, incredibly creative, has that ability to receive on the back foot, speed the play up, creates goals and scores goals.

‘He has unbelievable diligence and is so conscientious and works so hard for the team. These creative players who are so team orientated are hard to find - and he’s that.