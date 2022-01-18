The Blues boss called the striker an ‘excellent professional’ and insisted no-one wanted his time at Fratton Park to be a success more than the 29-year-old.

He added that Marquis ‘gave everything he could’ for the club following his 2019 arrival from Doncaster.

Cowley then concluded that he was in no doubtthe front man would ‘go on and enjoy more success in his career’ as he prepared for a new chapter at Lincoln.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That next challenge will see Marquis remain at Sincil Bank for the remainder of the season, after he penned a short-term contract for the Imps.

He has left the Blues in a permanent deal, with Pompey receiving an undisclosed fee for a player who had entered the final six months of his contract.

His future at Pompey was constantly being scrutinised in recent months, with his four goals this term nowhere near good enough.

Marquis had even found himself playing second fiddle to on-loan Leicester front man George Hirst in recent games, providing more proof that Cowley was prepared to further things up among his forward options following Ellis Harrison’s move to Fleetwood.

John Marquis, left, with Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Despite his eagerness to rubberstamp a move away for Marquis, Cowley clearly respected the player as a professional and his desire to succeed.

The Blues boss told the club wesbite: ‘John has been an excellent professional for the entire time we’ve worked with him and constantly strives to improve his own game.

‘He always tries to do his best for the team and there’s nobody who wanted this spell to work more than him.

‘I know that he can be content that he gave everything he could in order to be successful at Pompey.

‘Having spoken with John throughout this month, though, it became clear that we needed to let him move on. It was the right time for everyone involved.

‘He has an outstanding attitude and work ethic, so I have absolutely no doubt that he will go on and enjoy more success in his career.’

Marquis scored 38 goals in 127 appearances for Pompey, which includes a brief loan spell at Fratton Park in 2013.

He featured 32 times under Cowley, scoring seven times.

The striker is the fifth player to leave Fratton Park this month, following Harrison, Paul Downing, Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez in finding new clubs.

Hirst is the only recognised forward on the Blues’ books, but a loan move for Coventry marksman Tyler Walker is reportedly close.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron