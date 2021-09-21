And the Pompey boss hopes the Blues will benefit as they bid to put a run of four consecutive defeats behind them against Plymouth tonight.

The Republic of Ireland winger was named on the bench for Pompey’s recent 1-0 defeat at MK Dons following a below-par start to the new season.

But he made a goalscoring return to Cowley’s line-up on Saturday and brought an end to the misfiring Blues’ 434-minute wait for a League One goal.

The spectacular effort was Curtis’ first of the season – and his 41st in 150 appearances for the club.

Yet it wasn’t enough to rescue anything from the game against the U’s, with the visitors running out 2-1 winners following earlier strikes from Joe Ironside and Liam O’Neil.

Still, the 25-year-old’s goal, plus his attitude since his Stadium MK disappointment, has impressed the head coach.

He believes Curtis is showing renewed focus and intensity – traits that helped him with his goal against Cambridge.

Ronan Curtis tries to rally the Fratton faithful following his goal against Cambridge United on Saturday.

And with his strike also helping his confidence, Cowley hopes it will spur him on to greater things.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Plymouth, the head coach said: ‘I liked Ronan’s response to being left out for the MK Dons game.

‘I liked how he had trained during the week because I saw a different level of focus and intensity, so I was pleased that he scored his goal. It will most certainly give him confidence.

‘He’s playing at the top end of the pitch, and the boys at the top end of the pitch are trying to do the hardest thing in the game.

Ronan Curtis has been praised for his change in attitude by Pompey boss Danny Cowley photograph:PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

‘Confidence can be a fragile commodity, but it’s good when you have players that are confident.