Danny Cowley is entering his third transfer window at the club following a season of ‘transition’ this term, the Fratton faithful are understandably eager to see who arrives in pre-season.

After a campaign showing glimpses of what the ex-Lincoln boss could potentially deliver at Fratton Park, how will he prepare his side for a promotion push?

We examined Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The computer game is renowned for providing an insight into football management due to its attention to detail, and algorithm which delivers life-like results.

As a result, we’ve fast forwarded to August 2022, to see who the club’s hierarchy could buy and sell before the 2022-23 season.

Here’s what we found out…

Idris Kanu (ST) - £38k 22-year-old striker Idris Kanu becomes Pompey's maiden signing of the summer window from Peterborough, following his loan at Northampton, The £38k transfer fee could be a potential steal for a player who has scored goals in League One and featured in the Championship.

Tyler Evans (GK) - Free With Gavin Bazunu's return to Manchester City and Ollie Webber's contract expiring, the Blues were certainly in the market for a new goalkeeper. As a result, the club bring in 17-year-old Evans for free from Swansea. Definitely one for the future, which means Alex Bass is handed the number one shirt at Fratton Park.

Matt Butcher (CM) - Free Cowley brings Pompey-born Matt Butcher to his boyhood club for free from Accrington, following a strong year under John Coleman. His presence enhances the engine room while increasing competition.

Marcelo Saraiva (CM) - Free A third free signing by Cowley , as he looks to unearth bargain deals. This time it's Nottingham Forest's 22-year-old midfielder Saraiva, who is one for the future due to his lack of experience in senior football.