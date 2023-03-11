Paddy Lane and Joe Pigott have come in for Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery. The Blues head coach also looks set to deploy a 4-4-2 formation.

But it’s the decision to once again overlook Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard that has caught supporters’ eye.

Manchester United loanee Di'Shon Bernard has featured just three times for the Blues

The 22-year-old has featured only three times since his loan move from Old Trafford in January. His last game came on February 18 as an 82nd-minute substitute in the game against Lincoln.

Many fans thought a change would come following the mistakes in the midweek defeat at Oakwell.

Here’s what fans on Twitter have been saying ahead of the Wednesday game, with Sean Raggett being the one that many fell should be making way.

@dylanleighton8: what’s happened to Bernard then?

@JamesLewis1208: What was the point of signing Bernard just to put him on the bench every game and persist with Raggett?

@Tom25679291: What has Bernard got to do, how is Raggett still starting after Tuesday?

@mattdavis04: Lol Raggett starting.

@reece_w99: Decent. Bernard must hate it here tho. Watches Raggett week in week out unable to pass a ball and costing us goals week in week out and can't get in the side.