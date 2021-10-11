Portsmouth boss defends former Charlton youngster following red card on debut for Maidenhead

That’s despite the 20-year-old receiving his marching orders 71 minutes into the Magpies’ National League game against Yeovil at Huish Park.

The former triallist, who signed a one-year-deal with the Blues last month, was sent off for two bookable offences either side of half-time.

Cowley thought the second yellow, following a foul on Tom Knowles, has was soft.

And he believes the former Charlton midfielder did well in what was his first game since picking up a groin injury while playing for a Fratton Park deal back in July.

Cowley told The News: ‘I spoke to Jay - he came back and trained with us on Friday.

‘He actually played really well in the game, which was good.

‘I thought the first booking was fair but the second one was really soft in my opinion.

Jay Mingi was sent off for Maidenhead United against Yeovil last week. Picture: Rogan/JMP

‘I don’t think it warranted a sending off, but sometimes these things happen.

‘He's an athletic, powerful boy and he's a tough tackler.

‘It was obviously his first game for quite a long while and maybe the first challenge was a little mistimed.

‘And the second tackle, as I said, I'm not sure it was a sending off.’

Mingi sat out Maidenhead’s 2-0 defeat at Altrincham on Saturday because of a suspension.

He should be back for this weekend’s home game against Woking.

And if the former West Ham youngster can put his debut woes behind him and excel for the remainder of his one-month stay, then Cowley believes it will bode well for the future.

‘Let's not underestimate what a good level the National League is,’ added the Pompey manager.

‘I've lived that division - there's a lot of good players there.

‘And if you can master that as a 19-20-year-old then it bodes well for what is to come with the rest of your career.

‘So it's a great place for young players to develop.

‘They can't always get it their own way and sometimes the difficult experiences can be as positive as the good ones.’