Portsmouth boss' delight at Millwall reunion with new arrival from Doncaster

Kenny Jackett’s expressed his delight at being reunited with John Marquis.

The Pompey boss has landed one of his key summer targets with Marquis tonight sealing his arrival from Doncaster.

And it will see the pair work again after Jackett gave Marquis his debut as a youngster at Millwall at 2009.

Jackett told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘I’m really pleased to work with John again after giving him his debut at Millwall.

‘He’s a proven striker, who I believe is entering his prime, so it’s an excellent signing for us and we’re delighted.

‘John’s got a great goal record, but is also an all-round striker, who will work hard for the team and can bring other people into the game.’