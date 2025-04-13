Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has stated that Callum Lang is progressing well as he continues his injury recovery.

But the Blues boss is not anticipating a return to the side despite the 26-year-old ambitions for a comeback before the end of the season.

The forward has been out of action since February 12 when he sustained a hamstring issue in the 2-0 triumph over Oxford United.

Although his injury didn’t require surgery, Lang was ruled out for the rest of the campaign having played a huge role in Pompey’s first term back in the Championship for 12 years.

Despite being sidelined for more than two months, the former Wigan talent remains the Blues’ top scorer this season, netting 10 goals in his 29 appearances prior to his injury set-back.

It goes without saying how everyone at Fratton Park would love a fully fit and firing Lang in Mousinho’s squad for the crucial final four games of the campaign.

But the head coach is not anticipating a return to the side for the popular forward in the run-in, although the Blues boss has insisted the top scorer is progressing well in his recovery.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Derby, Mousinho told The News: ‘Callum’s doing well. He’s doing a lot of back-end rehab work on the training pitch, champing at the bit but it’s always been one where we will be looking to get Callum back for the beginning of next season.

‘He’s doing well, he’s really progressing nicely but nothing in expecting him back for the next five games. I don’t think he’s given up on anything but we’re being realistic with him.’

An injury return had been previously hinted by Callum Lang in March

Callum Lang remains Pompey's top scorer this season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent’s ‘Who Needs Mourinho?’ podcast in March, the Liverpudlian hinted at a possibility of a comeback before final day of the campaign, but insisted he wouldn’t do anything if it meant risking a further set-back.

He said: ‘I’m getting better. You know, I'm always one of them, I'm pushing to be back out there straight away. But I think I need to be real with myself and take the advice of the physios around me that it's obviously a slim chance that I'll play this season.

‘But I'm just working hard in the gym and making sure if I can't get back for the last game, then I'm ready for next season. It's obviously the last eight games, the run-in, it's the games you want to play in.

‘There's a lot of pressure and there's a lot at stake, but for me, at the minute, it's just about being a good team-mate and there's still a lot I can do for the lads. I think a lot about staying up. For me, it's just sticking with the lads and doing my bit from the sides to help.’

