Portsmouth boss delivers latest picture on bringing Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harvey White back to Fratton next season

But the Blues boss admitted the Spurs midfielder is ‘on an upward curve’ as he plans his next career move.

White impressed on a loan stay at Fratton Park last term, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal after arriving in January.

The 19-year-old has spoken warmly of his time at PO4, and Cowley has indicated he would love to see the Kent talent return next season.

It remains to be seen what the Premier League side’s plans are for White moving forward, as Spurs continue their search for a new manager.

Cowley joked he’d love to bring in White permanently, though he may have difficulty convincing the Londoners to agree to a deal.

The Pompey head coach would be keen for the England under-18 international to be part of his plans moving forward, however.

Cowley said: ‘Harvey, we love Harvey. He’s a great player and a great kid.

‘We loved working with him.

‘He’s on an upward curve and will get better and better.

‘If Tottenham were prepared to let me take him on a permanent we’d be delighted.

‘But I’ve got a feeling, and we’re very respectful of Tottenham who we have a good relationship with, I’ve got a feeling they have big plans for Harvey.

‘So I don’t anticipate having the finance to do that, unfortunately.

‘We’d be absolutely open-minded to taking him temporarily again, though.’

