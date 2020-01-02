Portsmouth boss delivers update on Jack Whatmough's injury return after development

Have your say

Pompey have put Jack Whatmough’s injury return on ice.

The Blues are erring on the side of caution over the defender’s comeback from 11 months out with his latest knee issue.

Whatmough was pencilled in for a return in next Tuesday’s EFL Trophy trip to Walsall.

But after speaking to the 23-year-old’s specialist, the decision has been made to postpone that comeback.

Kenny Jackett explained there has been some swelling around the left knee he damaged cartilage against Doncaster last February.

The Pompey boss stressed there was absolutely nothing to be unduly concerned about for the Gosport academy graduate.

Jack Whatmough. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

But, after taking expert advice, the sensible move was deemed to be for Whatmough to ease back on returning to first-team action.

Jackett said: ‘I don’t think that (playing against Walsall) will be the case now for Jack.

‘He’s just had a little bit of swelling on his knee.

‘We’ve seen the specialist and he’s said to just back off a little bit and get the swelling down.

‘So, in terms of next Tuesday, that will be too soon for him now.

‘As I’ve said, he’s had a good build-up and has looked very strong.

‘But it’s just got a little bit puffy around that knee, so we got him back to see the specialist.

‘He doesn’t see any real problems but, similarly, he feels we should just back off.

‘It has to be (a sensible approach). We have to go with those guys (the specialists).

‘We were trying to get him back into first-team action around this time.

‘Last week we were looking at next Tuesday maybe, but that’s no longer the case because the specialists has said to back off a little bit. So we’ll obviously respect that.’

As Whatmough nears his return, Pompey are still without the services of Lee Brown (Achilles), Ross McCrorie (hamstring), Ryan Williams (groin) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) through injury.

Jackett expects McCrorie to be out until at least the middle of the month, meaning the trip to Bolton on January 18 is the earliest the Scot could hope to return.

He added: ‘For the likes of Haunstrup, Brown, McCrorie and Whatmough, they’re the next guys.

‘I don’t see any of those guys coming back for those games. (against Fleetwood and Walsall).

‘I don’t think Ross will be fit now until mid January at best. That’s what it is.’