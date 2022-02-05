Portsmouth boss delivers verdict on Fratton return for Newcastle United's ex-Swindon Town and Bournemouth favourite

And the Blues boss admitted having a player like the Newcastle man within his ranks would be a ‘powerful’ asset for his side.

Ritchie was an onlooker in Monday’s 2-1 defeat by Chalton at Fratton Park, as the Gosport lad returned to his hometown club.

Cowley felt seeing a player of the 32-year-old’s stature watching the team he left in 2011, spoke volumes about his affinity with the club he emerged at.

Ritchie has previously spoken about his desire to play for Pompey once more, with his existing contract at St James’ Park running until the summer of next year.

Cowley felt it went without saying such a prospect would appeal to him.

He said: ‘I like everything about Matt.

‘It says everything about this football club, that boys like Matt who had a brilliant start to his career here and has gone on to wonderful things, wants to come back.

Former Pompey man Matt Ritchie was in attendance for the Blues defeat to Charlton at Fratton Park. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

‘He still feels that relationship love and empathy with the club.

‘I didn’t see him on this occasion because I was busy with deadline day and the game.

‘But it says a lot about this club that people are willing to do that.’

Cowley outlined how he’d previously turned to experienced players who held an affinity with his club when enjoying success at Lincoln.

The 43-year used Jason Shackell and Michael Bostwick as elder statesmen, who set an example to the emerging players at Sincil Bank.

He added: ‘In terms of your one or two senior players, it’s good to have ones who have a connection with the club and the city.

‘I think that can be really powerful.

‘We did that at Lincoln with Michael Bostwick, who was a local boy and Jason Shackell was from Newark.

‘It’s nice, because they already live in the area and normally at that stage of their lives have young families.

‘It definitely makes sense logistically for the senior players to be from the area.’

