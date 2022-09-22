The loanee from West Brom has recorded four clean sheets in his opening nine League One outings since arriving at Fratton Park.

That has provided the backbone behind the Blues’ remarkable start to the league campaign which sees them unbeaten and occupying second spot.

Currently away on England under-21 duty, Griffiths has been challenged with replacing the outstanding Gavin Bazunu, now a Premier League regular with Southampton.

Cowley believes drawing comparisons between the two promising keepers is unhelpful, with both possessing different strengths.

And he is delighted how the Baggies stopper is faring.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Josh is 21 – and it amazes me that he’s 21.

‘He’s so mature, an intelligent boy, able to take information on, has a really calming influence on the group, and been a really good signing

‘I think it’s unnecessary to compare him and Gavin because they are both excellent goalkeepers in their own right.

‘They are different goalkeepers, they have different strengths.

‘Josh’s distribution has been really good, he has a really good connection with his sixes, centre-halves and also Colby Bishop.

‘The team has a slightly different personality this season because we have that option to draw the press on and be able to create space for Colby and play off him, which is a key feature for us.

‘Our goalkeepers must always have a presence – how that presence manifests itself can be many different ways.

‘Sometimes they are 6ft 7in and have this physical presence, sometimes they have the speed, sometimes they have the voice.

‘Josh is 6ft 7in but his presence actually comes from the calming nature of his personality.

‘We feel very fortunate to be working with him, you look at his career, he’s coming up to 100 games and nearly 50 clean sheets, which says everything.

‘So I purposely don’t compare them, I don’t think it’s necessary. They are very different goalkeepers, but equally good goalkeepers.’

Griffiths, who turned 21 earlier this month, has already amassed 96 career appearances, following productive loans at Cheltenham, Lincoln and now Pompey.

He has still to feature for his parent club in senior football, having been on their books since the age of 10.

In the meantime, Pompey are reaping the rewards of Steve Bruce’s desire to let the youngster develop through experience elsewhere.

Cowley added: ‘The loan system is not for everyone, supporters naturally always like players to be the club’s own.

‘But the reality is loans allow us to sign the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett and Hayden Carter.

‘We are not in a position to get them permanently, but the fact their parent clubs are willing to trust us with their development is a positive – and it’s great to be able to work with these young players.’

