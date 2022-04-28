With board members Andy Redman and Eric Eisner nearing the end of their visit to the south coast, a decision is believed to be imminent on who is to become the Blues’ next supremo.

Across their packed schedule, which saw them in attendance for matches against Gillingham and Wigan, the duo have overseen the process which will decide the replacement of Roberto Gagliardi.

And although the Fratton chief has taken a back seat during the in-person negotiations, he’s not naive to the task at hand for whoever takes the reins.

He told The News: ‘It’s a really important appointment for the football club.

‘I think it’s for us to find the person who has the energy and enthusiasm to drive this project forward, because it’s a huge job for this football club.

‘We want to keep trying to improve the provisions that support the first team, and for us it’s about creating an environment where we can take the excuses way from the players and give them the best possible chance of being successful.

‘It’s a big job, and it’s a great job. We need to find the right person with the right work-ethic, energy, and skillset is crucial for us to move this wonderful club forward.’

Danny Cowley has detailed his demands of Pompey’s incoming head of football operations. Picture: Jason Brown

The head of football operatins role has been vacant since Gagliardi departed for Sport Republic at the end of February, after serving as head of football since March 2021.

And Cowley revealed what he expects from the person who will replace the man who left for Southampton’s new owners.

He added: ‘For me, I see it as a leadership role because they’ll be leading people.

‘I think the job is a strategic one, because there’s the element where you’re trying to drive the strategy of the club moving forward.

‘They’ll be trying to develop the staff that support the provisions, and there’s also a contribution to be made to the football operation on a daily basis.