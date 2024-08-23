Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is adamant new keeper Nicolas Schmid is ready to immediately challenge to be Pompey’s No1.

The Blues boss is clear the new boy is ready to vie with League One title-winning keeper Will Norris now, when it comes to who starts between the sticks in the Championship.

The Austrian arrived from BW Linz on Wednesday, with Pompey paying an undisclosed fee to bring in the 27-year-old on a two-year deal - with a club option to extend by 12 months.

The new face seriously steps up the competition in the goalkeeping department, with former QPR man Jordan Archer also vying for playing time.

Norris is the man in possession of the shirt at present, however, after an excellent maiden campaign at Fratton Park which saw him named in the EFL and PFA teams of the year.

The former Burnley and Wolves man has received some online flak from supporters, but did his talking on the pitch with a man-of-the-match performance against Luton Town last weekend.

But the challenge is now firmly on for Norris following Schmid’s arrival.

Mousinho said: ‘Nicolas gives us a lot of experience and is someone who comes in from playing at the top level in Europe.

‘Hopefully he fits straight into the goalkeeping department and he’ll challenge for the spot straightaway.

‘That’s a really important part of bringing him into the football club. Unless we earmark someone as a development player like Reuben Swann that’s what we want them to do.

‘I think Nicolas has a really good track record, he’s coming in the prime of his career as a goalkeeper and he’s still got a lot of time here.

‘So the next big move for him is to come over to England and prove himself here.

‘We think we’ve got three goalkeepers now who can really challenge.

‘Will has been outstanding in my time at the football club - and he was outstanding last weekend against Luton.

‘Jordan’s come in and been a breath of fresh air, he’s been really good around the place and brilliant in training.

‘It’s been a really difficult decision to leave him out of a couple of games, but he’s been great - now Nicolas is going to come in and be exactly the same.’

Schmid will bring a towering presence to the goalkeeping department at 6ft 5in, with Mousinho confident he will add the attributes required to fit in with his approach to the game.

That significantly includes being competent with the ball at his feet, an area which was key to League One title success with Norris.

Mousinho added: ‘That’s the reason why we look to bring a player like Nicolas in and why we brought Jordan in.

‘They were brought in because there’s a certain way we want to play and we want our keepers to be comfortable with the ball at feet, as well as keep the ball out of the net as well. We think Nicolas can do both.’