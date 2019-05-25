Pompey have earmarked Petar Durin to be playing senior football next season.

The highly-rated goalkeeper moved to Fratton Park from Italian side Atalanta for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Durin was forced to wait patiently for his debut as the Blues waited on international clearance from FIFA before he had to shrug off an injury.

The Croatian, who represented his country at under-18 level in the Slovakia Cup this week, made 11 appearances for Mark Kelly’s side during the second half of the season.

He was also named on the bench for Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy second-round win at Southend, while he had a short stint on loan at Bognor.

Despite still being eligible for the academy, Kenny Jackett wants Durin to gain crucial senior experience next term.

Petar Durin. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Pompey boss feels the stopper is ready for the challenge.

Jackett said: ‘Petar will be under-19 next season.

‘Although he can still play youth football, we’ll try to get him out on loan locally if we can.

‘We’ll try to get him out. He is a youth player but we will try to get him out to men’s football.

‘He can play in the youth team but I would like him to go out and play senior football if he could.’

Durin represented the first of two youth signings for a fee last year, alongside Eoin Teggart.

The winger joined Pompey from Northern Ireland side Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee.

He’s been capped for his country at under-16 and under-17 level.

The Blues are also likely to get Bradley Lethbridge, Leon Maloney and Joe Hancott out to non-league clubs.

The trio are set to pen third-year scholarships.

Lethbridge and Maloney were both at Bognor this season and helped them claim the Sussex Senior Cup at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Maloney had a spell at Basingstoke Town.