Pompey have no plans to replace Paul Robinson after his exit.

But Kenny Jackett will still call on the expertise of England legend Stuart Pearce this season.

Former Blues defender Robinson left his coaching position at Fratton Park to return to former club Millwall as part of Neil Harris’ backroom staff.

Jackett thanked the 37-year-old for his help, but explained there’s no clear position to fill after his departure.

He said: ‘There’s not (any plans to replace him).

‘There’s not, shall we say, a natural position there in terms of coaching.

Paul Robinson, left, with Kenny Jackett and first-team coach Jake Wigley last year

‘Generally, there’s Joe Gallen and then Jake Wigley. Those guys can then be supplemented by some good experience in the youth department when we need it.

‘And for those sessions, many of them involve quite a number of youth players so there should be a representative of the youth department being able to coach.

‘It worked well for Paul last year where he was playing for Havant and could then come in and give us the benefit of his experience.

‘With him retiring and not playing it meant he was looking for a full-time job.

Stuart Pearce with Kenny Jackett at Reading last year.

‘There wasn’t particularly a full-time role here considering we don’t have an under-23 group.

‘So we’re pleased he’s found that role at Millwall.’

Pearce was an observer at Pompey’s final pre-season friendly against Woking last week ahead of the new campaign.

And Jackett feels the former Nottingham Forest player and boss will be a useful sounding board for him, as well as offering his coaching ability.

He said: ‘Stuart comes in and, as ever, he gives me a different look on the outside on all aspects of the club.

‘He’s a keen coach Stuart, always has been, and he likes getting involved in taking sessions and different aspects of sessions.

‘Him being involved with the players gives me a fresh look and information from the outside. That’s the biggest thing he does.

‘He has a busy media career but comes down when he can and it suits us. He’s a fresh voice and a good opinion.’