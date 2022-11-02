The Blues’ 1-1 draw with the League Two team on Tuesday night secured second spot in their Papa John’s Trophy group – and enabled progression into the knock-out phase.

Although requiring just a point, Cowley entered the Fratton Park clash gunning for victory, naming a side which reflected such ambition.

Despite seven changes, his still Pompey line-up included Owen Dale, Dale Scarlett, Zak Swanson, Joe Morrell, Joe Pigott, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis.

He also brought on Josh Koroma, Connor Ogilvie and Jay Mingi during the second half, while named just two Academy players in his squad.

Considering the Blues’ frustrating injury list and with an FA Cup trip to Hereford on Friday, the head coach’s team selection could be perceived as risky.

Yet Cowley’s focus was fixed solely on victory, rather than fretting over what could go wrong.

He told The News: ‘I was pleased with the outcome, our aim was to try to qualify, we always try to win.

Danny Cowley has explained why he selected such a strong squad against AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John's Trophy - despite Pompey's injury concerns. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We just picked the fit players and those available, while it wasn’t really a night we could overuse the Academy either.

‘I always play to win, but it wasn't an easy night for us, with really difficult overhead conditions, especially in the second half.

‘We also have the game on Friday and a really small squad at the minute, while we couldn’t use the Academy players as much as we would have liked because they have an FA Youth Cup game on Thursday.

‘But we play to win every single game – and we managed to get through it.

‘We’re sharing the match between 10 players, which was our plan, and isn’t ideal if I’m honest, but this is the schedule we’ve been given, which we all understand is crazy.

‘We’re a good team and wanted to win and progress in this competition, so needed to play a team that could do that – and are pleased with the outcome.’

Zesh Rehman’s Academy side host Three Bridges at Fratton Park on Thursday evening.

As a consequence, defender Josh Dockerill and Malachi Osei-Owusu were the only members involved in Tuesday night’s squad.

Even then, Dockerill replaced Michael Morrison on the hour mark for his first-team debut.

Cowley added: ‘I thought in the first half we played some good football, for the first 25 minutes we were able to play with real energy and purpose and created a lot of changes in that period, although probably weren't as ruthless as we needed to be.

‘If we had been a bit more clinical, the second goal would have made the night a lot easier for ourselves.

