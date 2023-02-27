And the new Pompey boss has conveyed his gratitude to the 42-year-old after providing him with a gateway into management.

The former MK Dons and Charlton head coach was sacked on Saturday after an underwhelming campaign in League One.

Pressure on Robinson hit boiling point after Saturday’s defeat to Bristol Rovers, which registered the U’s 20th loss of the campaign.

Despite the head coach delivering two play-off campaigns in his near five-year stay at the Kassam Stadium, the Oxford hierarchy called time on his stay with the club sat 17th.

Mousinho expressed his sadness at his former mentor’s dismissal and was adamant he left United in a better place than when he arrived.

‘Really sad and unfortunate,’ he told The News.

‘Karl did a fantastic job at Oxford over the years and I was with him for almost the entirety of that - just not the back end.

John Mousinho has expressed his disappointment at Karl Robinson's sacking at Oxford United.

‘I remember when he first came in to the job in March 2018, his first job was to avoid relegation with Oxford - which he did.

‘Coincidentally, his first game in charge was a 3-0 loss at Fratton Park. I remember playing that day and it was a really tough time and a tough period for the club when he came in.

‘There has been a huge amount of progress in those five years, including a play-off final and a play-off semi-final and another close run to the top six.

‘There’s a huge amount to be proud of and certainly an excellent achievement to stay at the helm at a successful club for almost five years.’

Robinson handed Mousinho his breakthrough into management during the back end of his playing career where he was transformed into a player/coach.

And the new Pompey boss expressed his gratitude towards his former mentor for providing him with a bridge into coaching.

‘A huge amount,’ he added.

‘Everyone who knows about Karl Robinson knows about his teams and how well he’s played throughout the years, with MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford playing an excellent brand of football.

‘He was very good to me in terms of the exposure he gave me particularly in the last few years of my playing career, where I became a player/coach under him. I was very lucky to be able to do that.

‘The insight and access he gave me on the first-team side, the allowance to have freedom with the coaching and with team selection and recruitment.