Kenny Jackett has called on Pompey to maximise their home advantage in the final push for League One automatic promotion.

Four of the Blues’ remaining six games are at Fratton Park as they bid to finish inside the top two.

Jamal Lowe celebrates with the Fratton faithful during Pompey's curtain-raiser victory over Luton. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Relegation-threatened Rochdale travel to the south coast tomorrow, while Coventry, Peterborough and Accrington are still to visit.

Pompey have away trips at Burton and second-placed Sunderland left to play.

A white-hot atmosphere is expected inside PO4, with the Fratton faithful set to crank up the volume from now until the end of the campaign.

And Jackett insists his troops must harness the ‘fantastic support’ they’ll be given.

The boss said: ‘It’s a massive advantage – but it only will be an advantage if we make it that way.

‘We can only make it that way be starting the games well, producing enthusiasm and, ultimately, producing quality.

‘We have to turn to it our advantage.

‘The Fratton Park crowd and fantastic support for Portsmouth Football Club is something you have to harness, tap into, recognise and use as a strength.

‘It is a strength of the club and it will be during the run-in.

‘Four of the six remaining games are at home and that’s something we have to turn to our advantage.

‘We can’t just expect it to happen and we have to set the tone to bring them into play.

‘It’s an asset we have to use and recognise. We won’t necessarily take it for granted but good performances, enthusiasm, body language and quality brings the crowd into play.

‘We have a fantastic crowd and have to use it.’

Pompey’s form this season has been better on the road than on their own patch.

The Blues currently top the away charts, while they only have the sixth-best home record.

But despite the stats, Jackett would much rather have the majority of the remaining games at Fratton Park.

But he believes only good performances will ensure supporters respond positively.

Jackett added: ‘I would definitely (rather be at home).

‘I see home advantage as an opportunity and I don’t see it as a given.

‘You can’t say just because you’re at home that you're going to do well.

‘But before the game, you have the majority of the crowd on your side – that's an opportunity.

‘You might not take it but I’d still rather have that chance and advantage for us to turn our way.

‘The fans are looking for good things, good performances and if we don’t do that then it's our fault.

‘If the crowd are negative then it’s down to us to turn it around or accept it.

‘The crowd are looking for nothing but to get behind us and respond when we play well.’