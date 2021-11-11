Danny Cowley has told the winger he still has a Pompey future, despite being sidelined without kicking a competitive ball for his club.

Reid suffered a serious knee injury at Luton Town in pre-season when he ruptured a cruciate ligament - four days after signing a one-year deal at Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old is making steady progress from the issue, and is now doing some ball work as he continues his rehabilitation.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the outlook for the former Birmingham and Manchester United talent is he’s unlikely to return to action before his existing deal comes to a close.

That’s a disappointment for supporters, who were excited by what they saw of Reid’s direct running and trickery in pre-season.

It’s also a concern for the player, too, with the uncertainty of returning to fitness with his agreement coming to a close.

Jayden Reid has been reassured over his Pompey future. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Cowley has pledged his loyalty to Reid, however, and vowed he won’t be forgotten at Pompey moving forward.

That suggests the pacy former Walsall and Barrow loanee will be given some kind of security at Fratton Park once he’s back to full fitness.

Cowley said: ‘Jayden’s making steady progress.

‘It’s obviously a long-term injury.

‘The swelling is almost gone and he has full extension back in the knee.

‘He’s been able to do a little bit of light ball work, but it’s still very early days.

‘It’s going to be nine months from the operation for him still.

‘It’s been quite sad what’s happened, but we still are going to give him a chance moving forward - absolutely. We’ve really missed his pace and athleticism. ‘

Designed with Pompey fans in mind