Pompey remain relaxed about a potential Ross McCrorie return to Rangers next month.

And Kenny Jackett has insisted he wants the Scotland under-21 international to remain at Fratton Park for the entire campaign as planned.

McCrorie moved to the Blues on a season-long loan from the Scottish giants in July.

However, the Ibrox outfit have an early recall option they are able to take up during the January transfer window.

After a sustained spell in Pompey’s starting line-up, McCrorie missed four games when sidelined with the hamstring injury he picked up against Southend last month.

He made his comeback in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory over Northampton, although the midfielder/defender is expected to be on the bench for the League One visit of Peterborough.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard said he wouldn’t bring the 21-year-old back to Ibrox if the loan was proving positive.

To date, he’s made 12 appearances, with nine of those coming as starts.

Jackett hasn’t directly discussed whether the versatile McCrorie will be wanted back north of the border – but isn’t panicking about the situation.

The Pompey boss said: ‘There haven’t been any discussions.

‘I’ve spoken to their loans manager (Billy Kirkwood) who has watched us quite a bit.

‘There have been no discussions on anything that might happen in January.

‘The arrangement is a season-long loan with a recall in January. So when January gets here, depending on their situation, Rangers have the right to do that.

‘As the parent club, that is their play. From our point of view, we plan on Ross being with us for the season.

‘If it changes then we’ll adapt. Certainly, there’s not any panic because, from my point of view, I’m happy for him to be here for the season.

‘I think he is a player with a lot of potential. He’s shown enough in the time he’s played for people to see there's a player there.’

McCrorie came back from injury slightly ahead of schedule against Northampton.

Jackett admitted it was a risk playing him – but needed to get him minutes ahead of the busy festive period.

The Blues manager added: ‘I was pleased with Ross. It was a little bit risky playing him but then I could see him not playing any games before Christmas and wanted to get him up to speed.

‘I wanted to get him into match action, he came through an hour and I was really pleased.

‘Rangers left it with us. They had an initial diagnosis, left it with us and it was a straightforward recovery anyway.

‘They were happy for him to do his rehab here.’