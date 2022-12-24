Danny Cowley has revealed the right-back is ‘back on the grass’ as he eyes a return to the squad.

The 22-year-old has been absent from the last three matches, due to a stomach muscle problem picked up in the FA Cup triumph over MK Dons at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swanson was withdrawn on 80 minutes with the Blues 3-2 up and hasn’t been seen since.

He joined Pompey’s two other right-backs, Joe Rafferty and Kieron Freeman, on the treatment table with the pair out with groin and calf issues respectively.

With all three of Cowley’s right-sided full-backs on the sidelines, Pompey have had to adopt a new system to cope with the strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have utilised playing with a back three, a system that has been unused since last term.

This has seen winger Owen Dale appear in a deeper role at right-wing back, a position that was heavily exposed against Wycombe three-weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Swanson.

After successfully trialling the system in the cup triumphs at Ipswich and MK Dons, Pompey are yet to taste league victory with the new formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sections of the Fratton faithful have pointed to the formation as one of the main reasons behind their recent poor performances, as their promotion push grinds to a halt.

Nonetheless, Cowley has delivered some positive news over the right-back’s injury situation ahead of their festive trip to Exeter on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘Zak has been on the grass and we’re hopeful he’ll play on Monday.’

Swanson’s return comes as a much-needed boost for Pompey who are desperately in need of a right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley also admitted last week that long-term absentee Rafferty is also closing in on a return to first-team training.

The 29-year-old has been out since September, with groin issues blighting his early Fratton Park career.

Advertisement Hide Ad