Kenny Jackett is pleased Pompey will avoid the sweltering pre-season conditions some of their League One rivals are facing.

The Blues will spend this week on the outskirts of Dublin as they gear up for the new campaign.

Jackett’s squad are based at the Portmarnock Hotel on the coast, with a game against UCD lined up for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the likes of Peterborough and Doncaster are doing their work at the popular La Manga resort in Spain, while Sunderland are heading to Portugal.

With temperatures in La Manga today in the mid-30s the club there are facing some testing conditions as temperatures soar across Europe.

In Dublin the conditions are a more overcast 17 degrees, which Jackett feels is more suited to putting in the graft needed in training.

He said: ‘Ireland does fit in for us.

‘Temperature is a big thing and being able to train in the daytime.

‘Quite a few sides in La Manga will be thinking ‘wow’.

‘Doncaster are there and you read other sides are in Spain.

‘Austria seems to be quite a popular venue as well.

‘I don’t know what the temperature is, but you’re risking it sometimes out there.

‘If it gets too hot sometimes it’s hard to train.’