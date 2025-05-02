Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has aired the prospect of a final-day runout for Ben Killip as he bids to earn a Pompey future.

The Blues boss is mulling over a second consecutive outing for the January arrival from Barnsley, as his team bring the curtain down on their Championship season against Hull City.

Killip made his bow at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and produced a sturdy performance in the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

The 29-year-old made one decent stop and showed competence in possession, as he was preferred to the outstanding Nico Schmid with survival secured.

It gave Mousinho a chance to watch the former Norwich man in competitive action, as he weighs up decisions on the futures of his out-of-contract players.

Killip falls into that category as his short-term deal comes to a close this summer, with Pompey having to come to a decision on what to do next.

That is expected to be confirmed early next week, with individual meetings for all of the squad ahead of Pompey’s retained list being confirmed.

Killip has settled into the group well and is a popular figure among his team-mates, as he works under the guidance of goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo.

Schmid is established as first choice, with Jordan Archer the Austrian’s back-up and having a year to run on the deal he signed last summer.

Toby Steward looks to have a bright future and has impressed while on loan at Crawley, with Pompey needing to consider whether another stint away from Fratton is the best move for the 20-year-old’s development.

Mousinho explained a decision on Killip remains in the balance, with the right call for Pompey to make their minds up on what happens after Hull.

He said: ‘There’s nothing on Ben, we haven’t made a decision on him yet.

‘He was excellent last weekend and, if he plays this weekend, we’ll have another look at him.

‘If he doesn’t play on Saturday there’s still the evidence of all of his training here over the past few months to look at.

‘So with someone like Ben it’s much fairer (on making a decision) to leave it until after the weekend.’

Pompey keeper transition

It’s been a season of change for Pompey’s goalkeeping department, with Will Norris starting as first choice and Schmid arriving from BW Linz in August. That followed from Jordan Archer arriving in June, after leaving QPR and starting the season as Norris’ back-up.

The dynamic shifted after the 6-1 thrashing at Stoke in October, with Schmid usurping Norris who fell out of favour and moved to Wycombe in the January window as Killip joined.

It’s been Archer who has been used in the back-up role, however, with Killip third choice until last weekend.

Meanwhile, it’s been a watershed period for Steward. He was handed the chance to make his League One bow at champions Birmingham last month and excelled in the 0-0 draw.

That was then backed up with another sturdy showing on Easter Monday, in the Sussex side’s 3-1 win over Exeter. The academy graduate then kept a clean sheet last time out in the 3-0 victory over Northampton, before Crawley were relegated by Burton Albion’s 1-1 draw with Wigan on Tuesday night.