Alex Robertson will be treated as ‘just another opponent’ when Pompey lock horns with their former favourite.

That’s the pledge from John Mousinho ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Cardiff (7.45pm) which will pitch them against the player they missed out on signing in the summer.

The Australian impressed hugely while on loan with the Blues’ last term, despite missing the second half of their League One title-winning campaign through a serious hamstring injury which required an operation.

Alex Robertson has made 10 appearances since joining Cardiff in the summer - having turned down a Pompey return. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Getty Images

Now Mousinho’s men will come up against the talented midfielder, with Pompey keen to build on Saturday’s morale-boosting win at QPR.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘It’s one of those things. When we speak about everything at the back end of last year and a few bits in the summer, we can talk fondly about what Alex did for us.

‘But, as we go into the game, it’s just business as usual, he’s just another opponent. We have to make sure we do our best to nullify all of his threats and, at the same time, try to expose anything we can off the back of that.

‘That’s the way we have to deal with it, there’s no sentiment, and we’ll try to make it as difficult as possible for Alex and Cardiff.

‘Anytime we try to sign a player, should they not sign for us that’s disappointing, particularly with Alex, who we knew what he was capable of.

‘It’s one of those things we weren’t able to do and we have to dust ourselves off and go again. Like I say, he’s just another opponent for us.’

Robertson made 27 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park, before being struck by injury at the turn of the year.

Manchester City commitments ensured he wasn’t present for memorable title celebrations held on Southsea Common at the season’s end.

Although he later spoke glowingly about the club and its fans during an interview with The News.

Mousinho added: ‘In terms of his potential, that’s something we have been really open about, but that’s now down to Alex to go and prove how good he is and how far he can take his career.

‘For us, that's something we will maybe watch with a bit of interest from afar - but at the minute hopefully he has a poor week in terms of his progression on Tuesday night.’