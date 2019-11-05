Pompey are keen to play their League One clash against Fleetwood during the international break later this month.

But Kenny Jackett will ‘reluctantly’ call the game off if he has to make too many changes to his starting line-up.

The Blues will already be without Ross McCrorie for the Cod Army’s trip to Fratton Park on Saturday, November 16.

The on-loan Rangers man was selected to represent Scotland under-21s for their Euro 2021 qualifier against Greece.

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis has been included in the Republic of Ireland’s 40-man provisional squad for a friendly with New Zealand and crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in Dublin.

Craig MacGillivray has been involved in Scotland’s past two set-ups and is again primed to link up with his country for games in Cyprus and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park.

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton and Pompey boss Kenny Jackett in the technical area at Highbury Stadium. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Meanwhile, Ryan Williams’ eye-catching recent form could also earn him a berth in Australia’s panel for their World Cup qualifier against Jordan.

If Pompey have three international call-ups, they can request for the game against fifth-placed Fleetwood to be postponed.

The Blues’ decision will depend on whether Jackett has to make several tweaks to his team.

Yet Jackett’s preference is to go ahead with the encounter as scheduled.

The boss said: ‘We haven’t made a decision and we will look over the next couple of weeks.

‘The likelihood is – like the last international break – Curtis, McCrorie and MacGillivray will be called up.

‘It will depend on how many starters we have going away on international duty at that particular time and how many other injuries we have at that stage will be a consideration.

‘We will take all of the time we need. My preference, if we can, is to try to play.

‘We don’t need a break and would want momentum.

‘But if there are a number of our starters or just generally too many people out or we have to make too many changes, we will reluctantly call it off if we have to.’

Pompey originally postponed tonight’s rearranged game against Southend, which was due to take place on September 7.

However, the Blues fulfilled their meeting with Gillingham on October 12 despite Curtis, MacGillivray and McCrorie all being away.

Curtis was an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with the Gills, having pulled out of the Ireland squad with a hamstring injury.

Last month, Fleetwood boss Joey Barton criticised Sunderland for cancelling their game at the Highbury Stadium because of international call-ups.