Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett admits Accrington shambles a big step back

Kenny Jackett admitted his side have taken a big step backwards after their second-half collapse at Accrington.

The Blues slumped to an awful 4-1 loss at the Crown Ground, as they shipped three second-half goals after Ronan Curtis’ opener was cancelled out by Ellis Harrison’s own goal before the break.

Jackett knew his side could have absolutely no complaints as their 10-game unbeaten run came to a close.

He said: ‘It was disappointing after getting the first goal in the game.

‘They’ve got back into it with an OG from Ellis when it’s got stuck in the end and he’s lost the flight of it.

‘But from start to finish Accrington deserved to win.

‘Even in the first 20 minutes they created quite a bit.

‘The goals took the wind out of us in a period I felt we were going to get back.

‘So, yes, this is a big step back.’