Kenny Jackett has admitted Pompey have rejected two fresh bids for Jamal Lowe.

And the Blues boss remains in talks with the in-demand winger over his Fratton Park future.

Pompey have this week received two offers from an unnamed club for last season’s 17-goal top scorer.

It is understood they have been tabled by one of long-time suitors Wigan or Millwall, with each previously rebuffed following £1.5m bids.

The Blues, who value Lowe in the region of £3m, have rejected both bids and remain determined to retain Lowe’s services to spearhead their latest promotion push.

However, the 24-year-old has become unsettled at Fratton Park in light of continued Championship interest.

Lowe is keen to test himself at a higher level and has made his feelings known to the Blues’ hierarchy.

But he is under contract until the summer of 2020, with the club possessing an additional 12-month option.

Jackett said: ‘There have been two bids for Jamal this week – and we have turned those bids down.

‘Whether there are going to be increased ones, I don’t know, but obviously for the board of directors the amount wasn’t enough.

‘I am always kept informed, but they don’t make the bids to me, it is done at boardroom level and done correctly and properly, that is the way it should be.

‘Obviously nobody is looking to try to sell Jamal this summer, he is not a player that is for sale.

‘But he is someone a lot of clubs are interested in, hence the bids.’

Lowe netted in Wednesday evening’s 11-0 hammering of League of Ireland side UCD.

It represented the opening friendly of Pompey’s pre-season schedule, with all 22 players handed 45 minutes of match action.

The Blues tomorrow return from their six-day training camp in Dublin, ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Hawks.

Lowe is expected to be available for the Westleigh Park fixture, although Oli Hawkins is battling with the back strain which kept him out of the UCD victory.

In the meantime, Jackett insists the former Hampton & Richmond forward has been kept informed of the latest developments.

Yet demand for the talented Lowe shows no sign of abating, despite a total of at least four bids from Championship clubs rejected this summer.

Jackett added: ‘Jamal has been informed of the bids being turned down – and is okay.

‘In terms of discussions, there are a certain amount of things which should stay private between a player and a manager.

‘There is a lot to consider in those situations.’