Kenny Jackett has revealed Brandon Haunstrup’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’.

The defender was forced off in the final minute of today’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough and replaced by Ross McCrorie.

Brandon Haunstrup was forced off with a knee injury during the closing stages of the 2-2 draw with Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

Haunstrup, who twisted his right knee, had to be helped off the pitch by head physio Bobby Bacic and another member of the club’s medical staff.

After the final whistle, he left Fratton Park on crutches.

The injury represents a massive blow to the Waterlooville youngster, who was making his sixth-successive start at right-back.

Jackett said: ‘Brandon had a twisted right knee, we will have to see, it doesn't look good at the moment.

‘When you see somebody who can’t walk off and literally carried off by our two physios, that isn’t good at all.

‘Hopefully it’s not too bad, but it’s a twisted right knee and I can’t say anything more than that at the moment.’