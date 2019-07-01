Have your say

Kenny Jackett insists Pompey have learnt from the loan-deal pitfalls which damaged last season’s promotion plans.

And the terms of Sean Raggett’s arrival from Norwich reflect a new approach.

The central defender last week joined on a season-long loan from the Premier League club – but with no recall option.

It ensures the Blues are spared the agony which saw Ben Thompson, Andre Green and David Wheeler snatched away in January.

The trio had linked-up for the 2018-19 campaign’s duration, yet their parent clubs activated recall clauses halfway through.

Jackett, however, is determined further loan agreements won’t similarly fall foul, influencing negotiations for Raggett.

He said: ‘It was not a situation I wanted to get caught in again because it made it difficult in January to replace those players.

‘With Wheeler, he wanted to go, it was about game time really.

‘In the case of Green, I think if the manager hadn’t changed they wouldn’t have called him back during the second half of the season.

‘As for Ben Thompson, he would have been in the running for player of the season had he stayed.

‘Ben was a tough one (to take), he went back to Millwall and did very well there, got himself a new contract.

‘We’ve hopefully learnt from last year and wanted to know where we are for the season.

‘I wouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it (take a loan player with a recall), but wouldn't choose to do it. I’ve tried to avoid that if I could and signed five lads permanently.

‘It has been part of my thinking, definitely, and we thought we might be vulnerable again in January by relying on loans.

‘That’s a month in which it is tough to do business – and very expensive to do business.’

Raggett, aged 26, saw a loan spell with Rotherham last season hampered by injury.

But Jackett believes he can make a Fratton Park impact.

He added: ‘Sean’s a very committed player in terms of aggressive in the air, reads the game extremely well and has a very good personality and attitude.

‘He will bring a level of competitiveness to the team, which will really help us.’