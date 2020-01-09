Kenny Jackett hailed Pompey’s early transfer window business but stressed outgoings will be key between now and the end of January.

Nine days into the new year, the Blues have wasted no time in freshening up their ranks.

Three players have already arrived through the door, with Steve Seddon (Birmingham) and Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) arriving on loan, and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild moving for an undisclosed fee from non-league Bromley.

Pompey are expected to continue adding to their ranks, with a left-sided centre-back and a new right-back earmarked as they look to boost their defensive options for the second half of the season.

Yet, Jackett stressed there’ll need to be some heading the other way to accommodate all his January transfer plans.

Brett Pitman and Paul Downing are two fringe players who have been linked with moves away.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

Meanwhile, an agreement couldn’t be reached on a Luke McGee switch to League Two Cheltenham, after the Robins made an approach.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of AFC Wimbledon to Fratton Park, Jackett said: ‘I’m very pleased (with the deals already done).

‘We did feel, with McGeehan coming in at midfield, it’s an area where we haven’t got that many natural midfield players and he fits that bill.

‘And then Seddon and Fairchild coming in down the left-hand side we’ve increased our options there, with (Brandon) Haunstrup and (Lee) Brown being out and needing operations.

‘It gives us a bit more balance we feel as well.

‘Yes, definitely (there’ll need to be outgoings).

‘In terms of people coming in and going out, that will have to be the case, definitely.’