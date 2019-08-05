Have your say

Pompey have had interest in Luke McGee.

But Kenny Jackett admitted the potential suitors who are keen – understood to be from abroad – aren’t the ‘right move’ for the out-of-favour keeper.

McGee is free to leave Fratton Park this summer.

Joining from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee in 2017, he made 50 appearances during his maiden campaign as Pompey’s No1 stopper.

But Craig MacGillivray became first choice between the posts after arriving last summer from Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, the development of Alex Bass has pushed McGee further down the pecking order.

Luke McGee. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 23-year-old only made five appearances last season – all of which were in cup competitions – and now he craves a fresh start and regular minutes elsewhere.

There are sides who covet McGee’s signature – but he's not eager to move to them.

And Jackett stressed he's happy for the Edgware-born ace to stay at Pompey until he finds his desired switch.

‘There has been interest in Luke but I don’t think there's the right move for him so far,’ said the Blues boss.

‘Luke is a good goalkeeper and he will be looking for a No1 spot.

'The right No1 spot hasn't quite come up yet and we understand that.

‘We’ll see how things go between now and the end of the transfer window.

‘We have three keepers in MacGillivray, Bass and McGee, which is quite good.

‘We will 100-per-cent talk to him (when he has found the right club).

‘People want to move on to play and we understand that.

‘As long as things are right for the club then we wouldn’t want to keep him.’

Pompey will allow McGee, whose contract expires next summer, to leave on loan or a permanent basis.

Despite seeking pastures new, the former Peterborough man has remained in high spirits around the Blues’ training base

He’s continued to work hard in the gym and is still well regarded by Jackett.

The boss added: ‘Luke is a good professional and he’s fine. He gets on with all of the players.

‘He works hard and works hard in the gym. He’s a lot stronger physically than he was two years ago.

‘To be fair, he’s still 23 and still improving.’