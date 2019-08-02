Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Shrewsbury can be play-off dark horses as he prepares for friends reunited in Pompey’s League One curtain-raiser.

The Blues kick-off their renewed promotion push at New Meadow (3pm) after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland in May.

In contrast, the Shrews were involved in a relegation scrap for the majority of the campaign.

Sam Ricketts succeeded John Askey as manager in December and successfully steered Shrewsbury to safety in the penultimate game of the season.

The New Meadow chief is someone who Jackett knows well, having had him as a player when in charge of Swansea and Wolves.

The Shrews have made nine signings this summer as they seek to change their fortunes.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the Pompey boss reckons Rickett’s side are capable of challenging for a top-six berth.

‘If you're looking at Shrewsbury, they look like they’re quite a strong squad, quite a deep squad and will have their own ideas of being successful this season,’ said Jackett.

‘There’s no reason why not (they can’t be dark horses).

‘Looking at them, they have strength in depth and some very good players.

‘I thought Sam did well last season. It was tight down at the bottom – almost two-thirds of the division it seemed could have gone down at one stage.

‘Even on the final day, it was touch and go for many clubs.

‘Shrewsbury will be looking and are capable of going above that.

‘Sam’s assembled a good squad looking at it.

‘I had him at Swansea and Wolves and he was a model professional.

‘It hasn’t surprised me he’s gone into coaching and management.

‘He did well at Wrexham and will be looking to establish Shrewsbury in and around those play-off places this year.’

One of the fresh faces at New Meadow is Steve Morison, who’s arrived on a season-long loan from Millwall.

Jackett worked with the striker at the Den and feels his capture is a smart piece of business.

He added: ‘Steve Morrison and I worked together at Millwall in different spells and now he’s obviously at Shrewsbury with Sam Ricketts now.

‘League One is a division he knows well enough and will bring a lot of leadership.

‘He is a good pro, looks after himself, knows his game and will be effective for them – but hopefully not on Saturday.’