Kenny Jackett has a conviction he has unearthed hidden gems this summer.

The Pompey boss believes he can continue to find players passed up by others who can make a big impact next term.

Jackett has recruited five players to date with Sean Raggett the latest player to be unveiled on Thursday.

His loan arrival follows permanent deals for Ryan Williams, James Bolton, Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison this summer.

Those names may not have been on the radar of many Pompey fans before hearing of their team’s interest.

But Jackett doesn’t feel that limits their ability to be successes next term.

Kenny Jackett with Pompey assistant Joe Gallen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘There’s sometimes players who it hasn’t worked out for at different clubs who can be success stories as well.

‘You have to find those. Anyone can go and pick the guy who scored 25 goals last season. That’s pretty easy to do.

‘You have to get the one who it hasn’t worked out for who, with a fresh chance and instruction, can go on and be that player.’

Jackett has highlighted he can spend money on transfer fees but stated this week he won’t break the club’s wage structure.

He has money for signings, but is aware clubs know that is the case. Ultimately, he knows he has to deliver a squad to get Pompey up whatever the circumstances.

Jackett added: ‘There was a fee on Ellis. Obviously Sean Raggett is a season-long loan. The other boys were out of contract and over 24.

‘There’s money in the transfer pot. That’s encouraging, yes.

‘For us, anyway, finding that extra forward to make a difference is quite a key one.

‘That is the downside (clubs know Pompey have money), but it is Portsmouth anyway and people have expectations.

‘It’s not easy wherever you are. You have to find those players and that’s it.’