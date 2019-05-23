Kenny Jackett expects Luke McGee to leave Pompey in search of regular first-team football.

The former Spurs keeper was the Blues’ number one in the 2017-18 campaign, making 50 appearances.

Kenny Jackett believes Luke McGee will leave Fratton Park this summer. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, McGee failed to appear in League One this season, his five outings instead restricted purely to cup competitions.

His first-team presence suffered following last summer’s arrival of Craig MacGillivray, who would establish himself as Jackett’s favoured keeper.

Meanwhile, after sidelined by a broken wrist in December, the 23-year-old was overtaken by Alex Bass as number two.

McGee has 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed in July 2017, following a White Hart Lane switch for an undisclosed fee.

Peterborough have already been linked – and Jackett anticipates a summer exit.

He said: ‘For Luke, he is frustrated, he has been all year.

‘Craig has come in and it has been tough for Luke to dislodge him. We will see now, but I think Luke would want to move onto first-team football.

‘We will see if anybody comes in, he won’t want to be waiting to be second or third behind Craig.

‘We will see if there are any approaches, we will see what is out there and what clubs come in for him.

‘At the moment, Craig has the shirt with Alex Bass as number two, I am happy with that and fine.

‘Maybe Bass can go out on loan and Luke stays, it depends on the level of interest in him.

‘Luke had an injury problem with the back of his knee and if we needed him at the end of the season could have played. He’s fit now.

‘But there hasn’t been much interest in Luke so far.’

The encouraging progress of Bass has also impacted upon McGee’s Fratton Park standing.

The 21-year-old’s Torquay loan spell was ended by injury earlier in the campaign, yet he returned to the south coast to serve as MacGillivray’s back-up.

And Jackett has high hopes for the Academy product.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘Bass is getting bigger and stronger all the time, he is a really good size and shape now.

‘Looking at his training, I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in, he’s a good goalkeeper.

‘He had a loan spell at Torquay, but was injured for most of it. Having said that, he has improved, he has kept improving, he works hard and has a really good character.

‘Bass looks a fantastic shape and size, with a good temperament, but he does need games at some level, at some stage.’