Kenny Jackett lauded his Pompey squad showing all the signs of coming together at a critical point in their promotion bid.

The Blues boss can see powerful options forming for him as his side continued their charge for the Championship with a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

And Jackett believes his injury list clearing could be as important as his January recruitment as his sidelined players get set to boost his options.

Jack Whatmough was a surprise name on the bench on Saturday as he closes in on his return from 11 months out with a knee injury, with a reserve outing earmarked against Plymouth tomorrow.

Brandon Haunstrup is also back in contention while the likes of Lee Brown, Ryan Williams and Ross McCrorie are all nearing full fitness once again.

Pompey have already supplemented their squad with three January additions while Jackett is keen on Barnsley right-back Dimitri Cavare and is chasing a left-sided central defender.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

With goal difference separating his side from the play-off places and six points the gap to the top of the table there’s optimism Pompey are getting stronger at the right time.

Jackett said: ‘I think it’s there for us. I’ve always thought that.

‘We need the options, competition and cover if we’re to be successful and the Portsmouth we all want be.

‘We’re a big club and we should have options and competition.

‘We should have cover for injuries so we can go right the way through to May.

‘As vital as signings are, it’s players back from injury as well. That’s a big one for us.

‘There’s some key players coming back who can make a big difference. They’re quite close.

‘Ross McCrorie, Lee Brown, Ryan Williams and players like that can help us.

‘I understand it’s a bit of a revolving door and you perhaps get them and lose one or two more.

‘But every manager will say the same. If you get your squad fit at this time of year it’s a great time to be strong and have competition and freshness.’

Jackett faces a positive challenge to keep his players happy with in the coming weeks as his squad shows signs of the depth he’s been craving.

Ben Close missed out against Wimbledon as Cameron McGeehan made his debut while John Marquis left the bench to grab the game’s decisive goal.

Jackett acknowledged he’s facing some tough selection calls at present.

He added: ‘It was working off the back of Fleetwood.

‘Ellis (Harrison) was in for John which is a real toss-up at the moment definitely.

‘But it was fresh legs and then Cameron (McGeehan) coming in for his debut, which was probably a little bit harsh on Ben Close, who’s not done a lot wrong.

‘I did feel we needed a bit more in midfield in terms of numbers, quality and competition. We haven’t got that many natural midfield players.

‘It was a tough one on Ben but a good debut for McGeehan.

‘There wasn’t that many glimpses of his goalscoring ability. It was more a holding and passing role.

‘He had one good shot and good situations, but it was a good debut for him.

‘I’m pleased I put him straight in and he’ll benefit from his first game in a while.’