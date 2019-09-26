Kenny Jackett is relishing the long-awaited opportunity to finally have his wing trio at Pompey’s disposal.

Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness are all expected to be available for Saturday’s visit of rock-bottom Bolton.

It represents the first time this season that Jackett has been presented with his favoured flank options.

Williams caught the eye of Pompey’s boss in the south-coast derby, signifying his third appearance since coming back from medium-term injury.

Republic of Ireland international Curtis has been a constant on the left, while Harness is poised to return following a five-match injury absence.

Since Harness’ arrival in mid-July, the three have never been available at the same time.

Finally the moment appears near – with struggling Bolton the visitors to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Jackett said: ‘With Harness, Williams and Curtis, we have three good wingers and there is the flexibility to be able to move them either side.

‘Hopefully it will be the case on Saturday, where we’ll have all three to choose from, it’s not something we’ve been able to do so far.

‘Tuesday was a good night for Ryan and he can build on that, I’m pleased with him, he’s a good player.

‘He has struggled through injury and I thought played well against Southampton, with good energy, good pace down the right-hand side.

‘He’s a good addition for us, definitely, and now we’ll see more of him.

‘I thought Ryan played well, hopefully he can build on that, he doesn't need any more injuries and if he can come through that then he can keep producing what we consider to be a good display.

‘He’s a real athlete and has good pace, very, very good pace.’

Williams was out for two months with a hip flexor injury, a period which sidelined him for Pompey’s entire pre-season friendly schedule.

Upon his return, against Norwich under-21s, Harness was missing through injury, while Curtis was away on international duty.

Williams and Curtis did, however, line up on opposite flanks in the 2-2 draw with Burton earlier this month.

The Southampton clash in the Carabao Cup represented the second time the pair have been named in the starting XI together.

However, intriguingly, Williams could now dislodge Curtis on the left if, as expected, Harness returns for the Bolton encounter.

The Irishman has scored twice in 11 matches this season, yet is struggling for form and looks susceptible once attacking options increase.

Williams has also operated in the number 10 role during his career, in particular at Rotherham.

Although Jackett has identified the Australian international as mainly a wing consideration.