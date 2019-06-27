Pompey have confirmed Jamal Lowe hasn’t handed in a transfer request.

And Kenny Jackett insists the winger is firmly part of his Blues plans heading into next season.

Lowe has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a vast number of clubs, with Millwall and Wigan both having bids rejected.

The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Leeds and Cardiff, with Burnley also linked.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that last campaign’s 17-goal top scorer had told Pompey he wanted to depart this summer.

As revealed by The News, however, it was understood Lowe hadn’t requested a move away from Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe during the first day of Pompey pre-season training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jackett regards Lowe as a key member of his squad as he plots another League One promotion push next term.

The former Hampton & Richmond ace linked up with his team-mates for the first day of pre-season training earlier.

And Jackett stressed he – nor anyone else at the club – has any desire to sell Lowe.

The Pompey manager said: ‘Jamal Lowe hasn’t requested a transfer.

‘There has been a lot of speculation. We turned down two bids in the summer – I don’t think that club are coming back now.

‘Whether there are any bids in the future, I don’t know, but nobody at our club has any appetite to sell him.

‘I can’t tell what’s going to happen between now and the end of August.

‘Jamal is a very committed and talented part of our squad that came back today and focuses on the season ahead.

‘He looks fit and is one of the players who's been in the most training over the course of the summer. I think the break has done him good and refreshed him.

‘He’s part of a squad that looks forward to a tough away game at Shrewsbury in five weeks’ time.’

Pompey bolstered their wide-midfield options with the signing of Ryan Williams yesterday.

He returns to Fratton Park after departing seven-and-a-half years ago and penned a two-year deal.