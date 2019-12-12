Kenny Jackett admitted he’s reviewing John Marquis’ progress as a number 10.

And the Pompey boss will continue to consider the best way to get goals out of the man who arrived in the summer with the remit of firing his side into the Championship.

Marquis last month switched to a deeper-lying role after beginning the campaign as the Blues’ attacking figurehead.

The move with Ellis Harrison operating in front of the 27-year-old coincided with their side’s six-game winning run, before last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

Marquis has had to settle for five goals this term, with two of those arriving since his positional switch.

That’s in contrast to his 26-goal return in two of the past three seasons with Doncaster.

Pompey forward John Marquis

Jackett explained the attacking set-up and Marquis’ position within it is one he’s constantly weighing up.

He said: ‘It’s something I’m definitely aware of and considering.

‘He’s had some big chances right the way through.

‘He had a spell where we played him as a nine and we put Gareth Evans behind him, who is more a midfield player than a forward.

‘Then we put Ellis right up the top to stretch it and gave John what equates to a free role behind him.

‘We’ll see how it develops and it’s something I’m aware of.

‘As much as John and other people are being considered, I do think if we get enough crosses in there’s goals out of those guys.

‘Hopefully, John then can keep building and developing as he comes into his Portsmouth career.’

Jackett acknowledged Marquis didn’t fare as well as he had previously, when playing without an attacking partner as a number nine earlier in the season.

But the Pompey boss pointed out that’s the same scenario in which he’s thrived in previously.

And Jackett also highlighted how Harrison’s impressive form has to be factored into the selection equation.

He added: ‘With or without a partner, John has mainly scored those goals in this division without a partner in a 4-3-3. That’s where it’s been.

‘It didn’t quite work out that way with us necessarily, and we have looked a better side when Ellis has been there.

‘My selection in recent weeks has been between Harrison, Marquis and Brett Pitman.

‘The side has been doing well and if you commit to the team your own personal form can start to come. That’s important for you.

‘But it is a situation I’m aware of. Where, When, with who and what’s the balance to get the best out of people.’