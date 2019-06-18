Kenny Jackett has denied a fee has been agreed for the sale of Brighton target Matt Clarke.

Reports emerged on Tuesday afternoon that the Blues had accepted a deal in excess of £3m for the 22-year-old defender.

The Blues boss confirmed a bid had been submitted for The News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the season.

But with the Fratton Park outfit valuing the former Ipswich centre-half in the £5m brackett, Jackett revealed no sum had been sanctioned and that negotiations were ongoing.

Speaking to portsmouthfc.co.uk, the Pompey manager said: ‘Certainly, with the Matt Clarke situation there’s been a lot of speculation.

‘There has been a bid but nothing’s been agreed yet in terms of him going.

‘You know, I would say it’s still in negotiation really.’

With the Blues boss under no pressure to sell, Jackett added it was good to be in a strong position when it came to potential negotiations.

However, he confirmed many factors had to be taken into consideration – including Clarke’s wishes.

Jackett continued: ‘It is (good to be in a strong position) but we’ve got to consider every angle – obviously our team, the club, the player as well and what his feelings are.

‘We’re considering all of those things but while there’s been bids nothing’s been agreed yet and nothing’s actually been done.

‘So from our point of view, we’re still working at it as part of the process.’