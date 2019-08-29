Have your say

Kenny Jackett is relishing Pompey’s derby against Southampton.

The Blues will host their fierce south-coast rivals in the Carabao Cup third round after being pitted against each other during last night’s draw.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Nigel Keene

Pompey face Southampton for the first time since 2012, with plenty of Fratton faithful excited for the tie.

Jackett’s men defeated Championship outfits Birmingham and QPR to set up the highly-anticipated clash.

The Blues boss believes his troops fully deserve a big game – and they’re looking forward to the occasion later this month.

Jackett said: ‘It’s an exciting draw for everybody.

‘The players are excited and the supporters even more so.

‘From my own point of view, it is a very good derby game to look forward to.

‘You’d want the big games to come around for you.

‘It’ll be tempered by myself as a manager who wants to prioritise the league but we go into every game trying to win it.

‘We’ve done well in the competition in the early rounds beating Birmingham and Queens Park Rangers – two Championship sides – and as a club we’ve earned a big game.’