Pompey boss Kenny Jackett revealed he asked Will Ferrell for a photograph as Fratton Park welcomed a Hollywood superstar.

The star of Anchorman and Elf attended Saturday’s visit of Tranmere Rovers as a guest of club director Breck Eisner.

Sitting next to chairman Michael Eisner in the Blues’ directors’ box, he watched a 2-0 triumph for Jackett’s men.

Afterwards, Ferrell popped into the triumphant Pompey dressing room to meet the players.

During his stay, the 52-year-old happily posed for photographs with supporters, club employees and the Blues’ players.

And Jackett admitted he also couldn’t resist getting his own memento of the actor’s visit.

Will Farrell at Fratton Park on Saturday for Pompey's 2-0 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘I did meet him, he came into the dressing room after the game with the powers that be.

‘There was lots of banter between himself and the team, which was good-natured, friendly and funny. It was great to see him down there, a genuine star.

‘He said to the lads he thought they were offside too much – and had a little bit of banter with one or two.

‘He’s a big, big star and I got my photo with him, as we all did. It’s terrific and good to see him here.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner and Will Farrell at Fratton Park Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I don’t know who would never have heard of him, it was great to see him, a big name.’

Ferrell was certainly a lucky omen for Pompey, as Jackett’s side registered their maiden win of the League One campaign.