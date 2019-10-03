Kenny Jackett has declared his intent to fulfil Pompey’s fixture with Gillingham, regardless of international absences.

Although, the Blues boss will conduct a head count following Saturday’s trip to Doncaster before officially confirming the club’s stance.

Following international call-ups for Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie and Ronan Curtis, Pompey have the option of postponing the October 12 visit of Gillingham.

In addition, Ryan Williams will learn on Friday whether he has been included in Australia’s squad.

Jackett last month cancelled a Fratton Park clash with struggling Southend, due to international call-ups.

Yet he remains keen for the Gills fixture to go ahead.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

The Blues boss said: ‘If I can, I want to play it.

‘If we are blatantly losing a lot of our starting XI then fine, but the last thing we want to do is call it off. We’ll make a decision Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

‘Does Ryan Williams get called up? On Saturday evening will we have a clean bill of health?

‘We will see the team which finishes at Doncaster on Saturday and try to project that forward. There’s also a Leasing.com Trophy game at Oxford United on Tuesday night and we have qualified already, so that gives me some scope.

‘It is what it is, there's nothing we can do about it, we can’t affect the Bury situation. The big thing is we have to be ready for when the games come.

‘If at all possible, we will try to play the match. I don’t particularly want to go 14 days without a league game.’

Pompey have been left with three games in hand on six League One clubs following previous fixture postponements this season.

Coupled with a poor start, it has dictated they are already playing catch up in the promotion race.

Jackett added: ‘Ahead of Southend, we were probably losing four starters from one Saturday to the other, and maybe Lee Brown as well, so it was a tough call.

‘This is the second game down the road in terms of international weekends and you can only assess it individually. If I can play it, I will.’