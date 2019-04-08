Have your say

Kenny Jackett was back at Wembley a week after Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

After guiding Pompey to a penalty shootout victory over Sunderland, the boss returned to the national stadium yesterday.

There was no pressure on him to deliver a success in front of 42,300 members of the Fratton faithful this time, though.

The Blues manager served as a pundit for BT Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Watford and Wolves, working alongside host Jake Humphrey and Jermaine Jenas,

Jackett, of course, has close links to both clubs.

He spent his entire playing career at Vicarage Road and was part of Graham Taylor’s Watford side which lost to Everton in the 1984 Cup final.

He then began his coaching career at his hometown club where he was handed his first managerial opportunity in 1996.

Jackett was also in charge of Wolves for three campaigns, leading them to the League One title in 2014.

Following Watford’s 3-2 extra-time win, Troy Deeney spoke to BT Sport to discuss the thrilling last-four clash.

Despite Humphrey hosting, Jackett stepped in with a number of questions for the Hornets skipper, who netted a last-minute penalty to equalise for Javi Gracia’s men.

And the Pompey boss’ approach won several plaudits on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions…

@RussellGiles11

Kenny Jackett a natural on BT sport.

@HughWoozencroft

Move over Jake... Kenny Jackett's got this covered!!’

@KennyWil5on

Kenny Jackett has just taken Humphries (sic) job off him.’

@Stephen_Worthy

Jake Humphrey’s ought to hand over 50% of his salary to Kenny “Michael Parkinson” Jackett today.

@Fajita_peter

Go on Kenny Jackett taking over the role of host on BT Sport here

@TMortimerFtbl

Kenny Jackett’s like pro reporter out there.

@CBL_Magazine

Kenny Jackett leading a @btsportfootball TV conversation with Troy Deeney - and doing it quite well.