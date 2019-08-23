Amid the defensive carnage and shambolic late capitulation, there was a smidgeon of positivity.

Ronan Curtis produced a goal-scoring display in a highly-encouraging performance against Coventry.

There were glimpses of his best, the Irishman also involved in the build-up to John Marquis' maiden goal since his Blues return.

Kenny Jackett had retained faith in Curtis, following a disappointing start to the campaign for the left-sided winger.

The 23-year-old's response was one of the plus points in that infuriating 3-3 draw on Tuesday night.

And Jackett believes a determined Curtis was keen to shown his worth.

He said: 'I hope Ronan had a point to prove against Coventry - and he did well.

'It was good to see him score, the last time was at Charlton (in March), which was a header as well.

'He also had a hand in the second goal, a good reverse ball that set up Brandon to put in the cross for John Marquis' goal.

'It didn’t quite go well for Ronan at Sunderland, obviously he was frustrated with that loss, but he performed well on Tuesday night and it’s a big second season ahead of him. A big challenge.

'Ronan’s been a good player for us since he came over from Derry, I have been very pleased with him.

'It's his second season now, people know him and are aware of him, and that is always a big challenge. He is capable, though, he has enough character and enough ability.

'With Ryan Williams as well, they are two natural wingers for us. We also also Harness, while Gareth Evans is a variable player who can play a number of roles.'

Curtis' header from Harness' right-wing cross represented his first goal in 15 appearances.

Yet while the Irishman is showing signs of recovery, there are now issues at the other end of the pitch.

Jackett added: 'We still disappointed with conceding five goals in the last two games.

'Especially when, on both occasions, we've been in good positions which we haven’t been able to capitalise on.'