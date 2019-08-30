Kenny Jackett is anticipating a white-hot Fratton Park atmosphere for the south coast showdown with Southampton.

And the Pompey boss is confident he doesn’t have to be concerned about his side losing focus on league success after drawing their fierce rivals in the Carabao Cup.

Jackett told of his excitement at the prospect of being able to witness a showdown between his club and their foes from along the M27 in the flesh for the first time.

That was their reward after being paired with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side after defeating Championship QPR on Wednesday.

Jackett knows Pompey’s home will be an intimidating bearpit for their rivals next month, after sampling some cracking atmospheres in his two years at the helm.

But he’s expecting the bar to be raised for this occasion.

Jackett said: ‘You see different derbies around the country and this one seems to be right up there with them all.

‘I've not seen one live but I've heard plenty about it.

‘In football it has a tradition of being a very passionate derby. This one has a tradition for a passionate atmosphere.

‘The atmosphere at Fratton Park in certain big games are ones you definitely want to play in.

‘It’s something we should be able to look forward to.’

Since the draw was made all the talk among supporters has been about the first meeting with Southampton in seven years.

Jackett himself revealed how the players cheered on the coach on Wednesday night when the two sides came out of the hat together.

But he feels there’s no need to be worried about the game being a distraction.

Jackett added: ‘We can use it as a positive.

‘We’ve worked hard in the cups and we deserve a big draw.

‘We’ve worked hard in the cups and with some perseverance got ourselves a big game.

‘It’s one everyone is excited about and looking forward to. It’s one we should look forward to.’