Kenny Jackett has lifted the lid on Jamal Lowe’s non-involvement against Crawley.

And Pompey’s boss also revealed he won’t be selecting the Wigan target for the final pre-season friendly at Woking on Tuesday.

Lowe was among five unused substitutes in this afternoon’s 2-1 victory at Crawley.

In his absence, Marcus Harness instead occupied his customary role on the right of the attacking three.

The Burton recruit subsequently produced the cross headed home by skipper Gareth Evans for the game’s opening goal on 20 minutes.

It represented the first time this summer that Lowe has not been involved in a Blues first-team friendly when available.

The likes of Louis Dennis, Oli Hawkins, James Bolton and Alex Bass, who also remained on the bench, are now expected to face Woking on Tuesday.

But Jackett does not plan to involve the unsettled Lowe, who remains available for £3m and the ongoing subject of transfer interest.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I wanted to try both Harness and Curtis in the wide areas, Harness is an interesting player and I do think he can play behind the striker as well and bring us a lot.

‘He is bedding in at the moment, finding his feet at the club, and is going to be a very good player for us.

‘With Jamal, I felt it was the right thing to bring him today, but didn’t give him any game time.

‘I just haven’t selected him for today or for Tuesday, I’ll have a conversation with him and see, but I don’t think he will play at Woking, if I’m truthful,

‘I just haven't selected him, it’s one of those things, he has been working hard, there is no update on his situation.

‘I understand our supporters do need that, but there has been no bid agreed and we will have to see what next week brings now.

‘Does he have enough match minutes in him? Maybe, maybe not, he’s had an unsettled time, it has been quite difficult for him and I have sympathy with his situation.

‘But, similarly, as a club, we’ve got a valuation we want to stick to as well. He is an asset to us and we have to make sure we do everything right.

‘We can’t wait for those situations, though, and as a team and a group we have to keep working towards the Shrewsbury game and towards an August period which is a vital one for us.’