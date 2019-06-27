Have your say

Pompey have landed a defender entering his prime in Sean Raggett.

That’s the view of Blues boss Kenny Jackett after the defender arrived on a season-long loan from Norwich.

Raggett, 25, is some Jackett has kept tabs on since he emerged in non-league foootball.

He told portsmouthfc.co.uk: ‘The additions of Sean and Paul Downing have strengthened our defensive options and give us good competition in that area.

‘He’s played all of his career as a left-side centre-half and is someone I’ve followed since his non-league days.

‘We’re delighted to bring him to Pompey and very much look forward to working with him next season.

‘He’s a very determined person and is just coming into his prime. He’ll be looking at this as a big opportunity to progress.’